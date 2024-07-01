16.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Popular Shifnal Open Gardens event expands

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire charity Community Resource, in partnership with Love Shifnal, is organising the popular Shifnal Open Gardens weekend, giving residents the chance to showcase their green-fingered talents.

Stacey Teece, fundraising manager at Community Resource
The gardens will be open on July 6 and 7, raising money to support the charity’s work helping people and communities across the county facing difficulties.

There will be six gardens across the town to explore, plus the Millennium Sensory Garden and an exhibition of historical Shifnal gardens at the Fire Station Exhibition Centre in Shrewsbury Road, displayed by the Shifnal History Group on the Saturday. The Seniors Hall in Curriers Lane will be open for refreshments on the Sunday.

Opening the event will be Ann Hughes of the ‘Shifnal Love Your Garden’ Facebook group which she started to connect keen garden enthusiasts in the town. She was a recipient of the Mayor’s award last year in recognition of this and as a volunteer and former chairperson of Shifnal Millennium Sensory Garden, as well as marking her participation in the Veteran Games in Israel where she represented the UK. 

Stacey Teece, fundraising manager at Community Resource, said: “We couldn’t be more excited about bringing our open gardens event to Shifnal this year. There are plenty of undiscovered gems to be explored in this lovely town.” “I think that Shifnal Open Gardens will be a fantastic event which will bring the community together with their shared love of gardening, I am very honoured to have been asked to open the event”.

Ticket holders will receive a wristband and a trail map of the garden locations, which will be open from 11am until 4pm on both days. 

Local business the Plough Inn, who are also opening their garden over the weekend, are offering a 10% discount on food for anyone with an event wristband over the weekend.

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said: “We’re delighted to be working with Community Resource to bring this fantastic event to the residents of Shifnal. What makes these events so special are the local people generously opening their gardens and sharing their knowledge, highlighting the beauty of the area while raising money for a charity that supports Shropshire people.”

Entry wristbands and trail maps can be purchased in advance via the Eventbrite page here: https://opengardensshifnal2024.eventbrite.co.uk.  Each ticket purchased online will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three David Austin English roses.

