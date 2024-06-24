Promenade performance at Moreton Hall School boasts stars of screen and stage

West End performers and television actors are joining Moreton Hall pupils to deliver a one-off performance which will celebrate the school’s vibrant 110-year history.

Maggie Lynne, Rebecca Eastham, Matt Lapinskas and Kane-Oliver-Parry are joining Moreton Hall pupils to deliver a one-off performance which will celebrate the school’s vibrant 110-year history.

The performance has been aptly named ‘Promenade’, which is a style of immersive theatre, that involves the audience moving from scene to scene with the cast, who are bringing to life the school’s illustrious past into the present day.

Joining the pupils for this special occasion are EastEnders and Dancing on Ice star, Matt Laplinkas, West End performers Kane Oliver Parry and Maggie Lynne, as well as Emmerdale regular, Rebecca Eastham.

The performance will take place 5 July at 6:30pm and is open to the general public. The production is set within the school’s grounds and buildings, with audience members walking from one short performance to the next, and concluding with a live band, fairground rides and a BBQ.

Speaking about the creative process, Michael Jenkins, Head of Drama, and Director of the production, said: “When coming up with a way of celebrating the school’s rich history, I was inspired by the founders’ story of starting up the school from humble beginnings, in the centre of Oswestry to where we are today.

“Ellen Lloyd-Williams, the founder of Moreton Hall, bravely brought her vision of pupils’ learning through joy and happiness for them to thrive and succeed during their time at Moreton Hall and beyond. It’s this sentiment that I hope shines throughout the Promenade, as it has done during our rehearsals.

“It’s also wonderful to be bringing industry professionals to Shropshire to help us celebrate this momentous milestone. All four actors bring with them decades of experience and will no doubt help to make this an even more memorable event.”

Matt Laplinkas, who is best known for his role in EastEnders is also an experienced stage actor having toured with ‘Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat’ playing ‘Pharaoh, said: “I’m really looking forward to performing in the Promenade – the character, Nicholas who I have been cast as – is a passenger at Gobowen Railway Station in 1996 and he’s unhappy with the station’s imminent closure. The rehearsals have got off to a great start. I’m enjoying being in the area. Shropshire is a beautiful part of the world.”

The Promenade not only retells pivotal moments of the school’s history, such as when the pupils saved Gobowen Railway Station from closure but also highlights its most recent achievements.

The evening will conclude with a supper provided by the school’s onsite catering team, accompanied by live music from ‘The Wandering Wings’, ensuring a memorable end to the celebration.

This one-off theatrical performance is open to all, inviting not just those connected to the school but the entire community to join in the festivities.

To book your tickets, visit: https://moretonhall.org/promenade or call 01691 773671.