Popular open garden event returns to Wellington this weekend!

Now in its third year Open Gardens Wellington is back this weekend (29th and 30th June), raising money to support local charity, Community Resource and their work helping people and communities across the County facing difficulties.

One of the many gardens that will be part of the Open Weekend

Over the weekend of the 29th and 30th June, wonderful residents of Wellington, Little Wenlock and Rushton will get together to open their beautiful private back gardens in aid of the charity.

This year’s line-up features 14 private gardens across Wellington, Little Wenlock and Rushton, plus the kitchen garden at the Wellington Orbit, the secret garden at Wellington Train Station and new for 2024, Oakwood ShireLiving and Wrockwardine Allotment Society. The National Trust’s Sunnycroft, is also giving exclusive access to Open Gardens ticket holders for the weekend.

The event is organised by Shropshire charity Community Resource in partnership with Love Wellington, which promotes and celebrates the town.

Stacey Teece, Fundraising Manager at Community Resource, said: “Open Gardens Wellington has become a firm fixture on our calendar of events – it’s just such an amazing weekend for all those involved, from the wonderful gardeners to everyone who comes along to support the charity. This year we have some fantastic gardens lined-up, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”



Tea, Coffee and Cake will be available to buy at several locations and The Orbit, along with local business O.L.S Stone, located in Queens Street, Wellington, are offering a 10% discount for anyone with an event wristband over the weekend.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said: “Open Gardens is fast becoming a must-see event on the Wellington events calendar! “What makes this event so special remains – local people generously opening up their gardens and sharing their knowledge, highlighting the beauty of the area while raising money for a charity that supports people locally.”

Entry wristbands and trail maps can be purchased in advance via the Eventbrite page here: opengardenswellington2024.eventbrite.co.uk. Each ticket purchased online will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three David Austin English Roses. Tickets can also be purchased from The Orbit in Wellington.

Highlights on the garden trail include:

– A garden in Rushton with stunning views across to the Wrekin

– An award-winning garden in Little Wenlock that has over 1,000 species of plants

– A garden in Wellington that has its own BBQ room

The event is being sponsored by lawn treatment service Greenthumb.

Community Resource supports people and communities facing challenges across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Its work includes helping people to maintain their health and independence, giving grants to those in need and working with local groups so they can help their own communities to thrive.