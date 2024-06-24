15.6 C
High-flying show heading to the RAF Museum this summer

This summer the RAF Museum Midlands and Highly Sprung are teaming up for a thrilling action-packed family show – Bravo, Bravo!

Step inside the Museum’s Flying Theatre and expect to be wowed throughout the 45-minute show by dynamic storytelling as performers soar through the air with the help of a flying machine! Bravo, Bravo is not just a performance but an immersive experience and a captivating demonstration of the spirit of Bravo November, the famous Chinook helicopter, and its invaluable contribution to the Royal Air Force.

The Chinook, with its distinct personality, becomes a living, breathing character on stage as its tales unfold. This exciting new show promises to be a visual and emotional spectacular, combining skill and artistry, with an immersive and dynamic portrayal of Bravo November’s real-life legacy.

Crafted by Highly Sprung, the UK’s leading physical theatre company for children and young people, Bravo, Bravo shares captivating stories of Bravo November, a machine that defies the ordinary and embodies the extraordinary.

Shows will run at 11am and 2pm each day. Tickets start from £10 for children and £12.50 for adults, with discounts for family bookings. Book now at rafmuseum.org/midlands and save 20% with a special early bird offer and don’t miss the chance to witness the hidden narratives that shaped aviation history.

For an extra special treat, why not book one of the VIP passes with front row seats to the show, followed by an exclusive access on-board tour of the real Chinook helicopter Bravo November on display at the Museum. Hear real-life stories about the crew while inside the aircraft, including access to the cockpit. VIP tickets costs £30 per person (max 10 per show).

