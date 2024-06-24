15.6 C
Dazzling Lunchtime Concerts in July at Shrewsbury’s civic church

Music by female composers, a Wind Quintet, beautiful piano music and an organ recital – all feature at the Lunch-hour Concerts in July at Shrewsbury’s Civic Church.

St Chads Church
St Chads Church

Thepackage of ‘a free concert with lunch afterwards’ every Friday at 12.30 in Shrewsbury’s St Chad’s Church attracts large audiences ‘week by week’ and the month of July features some varied and entertaining music.

Concert Director Richard Walker said: “The month begins on July 5th with the organist of Birmingham Cathedral – David Hardie – showing off the many varied colours of the splendid St Chad’s organ.

“One of the regular performers in this series is mezzo soprano Imogen Garner, and she returns on July 12th with an unusual programme entirely by female composers – featuring some wonderful music.

“Music by larger groups always sounds impressive in St Chad’s, and on July 19th the Chameleon Wind Quintet, consisting of flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon will entertain us.

“The final July Concert in the Round is on July 26th, when pianist Jill Crossland will play.  I welcome people to come and enjoy some superb performances in the splendid ambience of St. Chads.”

Full listings, including programmes of forthcoming concerts, can be found at stchadschurchshrewsbury.com.

Entertainment

