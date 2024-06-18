TADLOP seek young performers for upcoming production of ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

TADLOP are looking for children with a playing age of 9-15 years old for the roles of ‘Young Bonnie’ and ‘Young Clyde’ in their upcoming production of ‘Bonnie & Clyde’.

Emma Paterson-Stephens (Assistant M.D), Charlotte Lampitt (Choreographer), Joseph Childs (Clyde), Robyn Marsh (Bonnie), and Lyndsey Bird (Director).

The production will be staged at Theatre Severn from 24th – 26th October 2024.

Both roles involve solo singing, acting and movement to bring the show to life.

- Advertisement -

Auditions will be held at Hadley Community Centre, TF1 5NL on 7th July 6pm-7pm.

If your child would like to audition, please email productionteam@tadlop.com for an application form which must be completed and returned by 8pm on Wednesday 3rd July.

All children must be accompanied to the audition and subsequent rehearsals by a parent/guardian. Rehearsals will be held during the summer holidays at Hadley Community Centre on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, and again closer to the show dates in October.

Tickets for the show are on sale via the Theatre Severn website or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.