12.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

TADLOP seek young performers for upcoming production of ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

TADLOP are looking for children with a playing age of 9-15 years old for the roles of ‘Young Bonnie’ and ‘Young Clyde’ in their upcoming production of ‘Bonnie & Clyde’.

Emma Paterson-Stephens (Assistant M.D), Charlotte Lampitt (Choreographer), Joseph Childs (Clyde), Robyn Marsh (Bonnie), and Lyndsey Bird (Director).
Emma Paterson-Stephens (Assistant M.D), Charlotte Lampitt (Choreographer), Joseph Childs (Clyde), Robyn Marsh (Bonnie), and Lyndsey Bird (Director).

The production will be staged at Theatre Severn from 24th – 26th October 2024.

Both roles involve solo singing, acting and movement to bring the show to life.

- Advertisement -

Auditions will be held at Hadley Community Centre, TF1 5NL on 7th July 6pm-7pm.

If your child would like to audition, please email productionteam@tadlop.com for an application form which must be completed and returned by 8pm on Wednesday 3rd July.

All children must be accompanied to the audition and subsequent rehearsals by a parent/guardian. Rehearsals will be held during the summer holidays at Hadley Community Centre on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, and again closer to the show dates in October.

Tickets for the show are on sale via the Theatre Severn website or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP