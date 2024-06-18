Ludlow Food Festival to celebrate 30th Anniversary

Ludlow Marches Food and Drink Festival is marking the 30th edition of the original food festival, held at Ludlow Castle on 13th – 15th September.

Keen food lovers can discover new flavours and stock up on exclusive products to inspire their home cooking

This vibrant three-day celebration highlights the Marches region’s rich heritage of great food and drink, from quality growers and producers.

With a broad and exciting range of exhibitors to explore, keen food lovers can discover new flavours and stock up on exclusive products to inspire their home cooking. In a time when provenance is everything, this festival offers the opportunity to discover the stories behind the food and champion British producers at their best.

- Advertisement -

This year marks a milestone in the Festival’s history; from the seed of a simple yet revolutionary idea back in the 1990s – to a thriving and diverse festival in its 30th year. All whilst inviting visitors to explore Ludlow’s rich array of shops, restaurants, and pubs. What is still clear today is that the Ludlow Food Festival is a must-visit event for food lovers across the nation and has earned its reputation.

This year the event will be welcoming TV presenter and writer Kate Humble, whose ‘Escape to the Farm’ returned to Channel 5 last month with its 3rd series. Kate will be on the Outer Bailey Demonstration Stage on Saturday 14th September, and judging the famous sausage trail entries!

Kate says: “I’m delighted to be taking part in the Ludlow Food Festival this year, and celebrating 30 delicious years of championing the best independent producers, retailers and cooks.”

Excitement is building in and around Ludlow, with organisers preparing for a memorable weekend. Festival operations lead Jess Parker says: “We are really looking forward to the 30th edition of Ludlow Food Festival in September 2024! Preparations are well underway; we’ve got exciting aspects returning and new ones in the pipeline ready and waiting to be announced. It’s going to be one big celebration of food and drink!”

British Fire Cooking Championships

For this special year the Festival plays host to the British Fire Cooking Championships in association with Kadai Firebowls and Love Logs. The fiery, live competition is running across the three days, and sees contestants battling it out in a series of themed cooking challenges on stage. It culminates on Sunday 15th September with the final two contestants going head-to-head for place in prestigious World Fire Food Championships in Indianapolis (travel included) and a range of fire cooking accessories.

Festival sponsor and competition organiser Love Logs says; “Love Logs and Kadai Firebowls are so excited to be hosting the first-ever British Live Fire Cooking Championship, we can’t wait to see what the contestants come up with! Ludlow Food Festival is the perfect venue with their awesome Fire Stage and focus on quality ingredients whilst also supporting local businesses.”

Cookery demonstrations, talks and tastings

Visitors will be able to watch a dynamic and varied range of live cookery demonstrations, talks and tastings across three stages from a range of top chefs, writers and producers. Each stage has its own unique atmosphere, from the intimate ‘Talks and Tastings’ in the Castle Gardens, to the demo kitchen of the Outer Bailey Demonstration Stage, and the immersive Fire Stage, bringing fun, fire and flavour to the Inner Bailey.

This year sees the return of the popular ‘Bake in Time’ a series of fun interactive sessions with Great British Bake Off favourites including Sandy Docherty, plus local bakers. There will be plenty more opportunities to get hands-on with a range of activities including the famous sausage trail around the centre of Ludlow, plus a brand-new programme for children, curated by ReachOut Arts and local Slow Food Person of the Year – Steve Guy (AKA The Hungry Guy).

Slow Food Ludlow and Marches will be hosting a series of taste workshops in the Castle’s Beacon Rooms showcasing locally produced tasting plates. Booking details will be available on the Ludlow Food Festival website soon.

The Castle will once again come alive ‘after hours’ with a late-night street food, bar and DJ sets and a spectacular Fire Feast prepared by the chefs at the Festival. Tickets for these events will be available on the Ludlow Food festival website later this summer.

Ludlow Marches Food & Drink also organises the popular Ludlow Magnalonga food walk on Sunday 11th August. This delicious ramble takes walkers on a guided 8-mile trail through the rolling Shropshire countryside, which also showcases locally produced food and drink. Now in its 21st year, this event is inspired by a tradition in Ludlow’s twin town of San Pietro in Cariano, Italy.

Advance tickets for the Ludlow Food Festival (13th – 15th September) can be found at foodfestival.co.uk.