Ticket release date announced for Shropshire Petal Fields

Shropshire’s successful flower field experience returns in Newport this summer for 10 days.

Shropshire Petal Fields

After a wet spring, the flowers have now been planted. Organisers have announced the opening dates will be revealed at Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 29th and 30th. The tickets will then go on sale from July 1st.

The field has been meticulously planted by a robot and will be weeded by the same robot, which means no one will step foot on the field until the flower field opens to visitors. Petal confetti business, Shropshire Petals, is providing exclusive access to the flower field which is usually reserved for petal confetti production. Shropshire Festivals will turn it into a visitor attraction for a limited time while the flowers are in bloom.

“Surround yourself with beautiful flowers in our field of delphiniums, cornflowers, sunflowers, and wildflowers and follow the paths through the pink, blue, purple, yellow and white blooms,” said Ashley Evers-Swindell, marketing manager at Shropshire Petals. “Photo opportunities don’t get more spectacular than this, so come along with friends and family and capture some special memories amongst the magic.”

As well as being immersed in the flowers, families can follow the wildflower pathway and explore the woodland.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals adds, “Once you’ve strolled around the field and taken in each layer of colour, you can let little ones explore nature in the Wild Woodland Walk, buy your own freshly cut flower bouquets, pose for photos at the focal points, and enjoy drinks and refreshments at the on-site café. The Shropshire Ice Cream Company will be serving locally made ice cream from their vintage caravan so you can cool down on a summer’s day.

“There will be parking, seating under tipis, and toilets on site, and you are welcome to bring a picnic and make the most of the view. We also plan to have another dog-friendly day. Tickets will be limited on each of the 10 days we’re open.”

Professional photographers will be able to purchase a photography pass so they can take commercial images, and if you are interested in holding a corporate sunset event, get in touch with Shropshire Festivals.