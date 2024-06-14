It’s the final countdown for Dawley Day celebrations!

Residents of Great Dawley are gearing up to celebrate and join in with the fun at this year’s Dawley Day, taking place on Saturday 22nd June on Dawley High Street and Dawley Park.

Dawley Day is an annual day of celebration on Dawley High Street and Dawley Park

Great Dawley Town Council are getting ready to put on their annual Dawley Day. This year’s event will be taking place on Saturday 22nd June from 11am- 4pm, on Dawley High Street and in Dawley Park, with a summer vibes theme.

Dawley Day is an annual day of celebration with free rides and attractions, music and entertainment, community stalls, face painting, balloon modelling and much more!

- Advertisement -

Councillor Ben Carter, Mayor of Great Dawley said, “I’m looking forward to opening my first event as Mayor this year. Dawley Day has always been a hit for as long as I can remember, with free rides and attractions for the children, music and entertainment taking place in the Bandstand and in Dawley Park itself and Community Stalls. We will also have a new range of beach-themed activities, including a surf-board rodeo and sand art.”



“Businesses on the High Street will also be taking part in the celebrations with offering discounts, games and activities from their shop”

Dawley Day will officially be opening at 11am on Saturday 22nd June, with the Mayor’s speech in the bandstand, officially putting a start to a day of celebrations.

Further details on Dawley Day can be found on Great Dawley Town Council’s website greatdawley.org/DawleyDay.