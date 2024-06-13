“My Fair Lady” to premiere at Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn is thrilled to announce the premiere of the beloved musical “My Fair Lady” at its main auditorium from Wednesday, 3rd July, to Saturday, 6th July.

Presented by Get Your Wigle On, the award-winning local theatre company behind recent hits like “Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” “Kinky Boots,” and last month’s “Oliver,” this production promises an unforgettable experience for theatre enthusiasts and families alike.

“My Fair Lady” tells the timeless tale of Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl, and Professor Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who bets that he can transform Eliza into a refined lady.

Set against the backdrop of Edwardian London, the musical explores themes of class, identity, and transformation, all underscored by a magnificent score featuring unforgettable songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “The Rain in Spain,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

Experience these iconic songs and captivating storytelling brought to life with exceptional performances by a talented cast of local performers.

Jemma Game will star as Eliza Doolittle, Ross Wigley is set to play Mr. Higgins, and Mike Jenkinson-Deakin will take on the role of Colonel Pickering. Heather Game joins the cast as Mrs. Higgins, Will Monek-Evans portrays Freddy Einsford Hill, and Kathryn Poli plays Mrs. Pearce.

Directed by James Broxton, with musical direction by Chris Lewis and choreography by Katie Crosland and Ross Wigley, this production at Theatre Severn’s main auditorium promises a visually stunning and joyful experience for all attendees, complemented by a talented local orchestra under the direction of Chris Lewis.

Tickets for “My Fair Lady” at Theatre Severn are on sale now, visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/my-fair-lady or contact the Theatre Severn box office by calling 01743 281281.