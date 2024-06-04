Vintage bikes to descend on Shifnal

Shifnal is revving up for a special day later this month, when vintage motorbikes and cycles will descend on the town of Shifnal for a ‘first of its kind’ event.

Pictured from left, Mayor Of Shifnal Ellen Moore, former Mayor Roger Cox,Rev Chris Thorpe of St Andrew’s Church in Shifnal and David Morris organiser

The Midlands Motorcycle and Cycle Heritage Day on June 15 will celebrate British manufacturing excellence and is set to be a big success.

Organiser David Morris, director of the Italian AutoMoto Club, said that people should expect a really exciting day.

- Advertisement -

“There is expected to be an incredibly strong turnout of really interesting machines on show,” he commented.

“Motorbikes will range from very early Sunbeams, right through to the very latest models which have just appeared on the market.

“The aim is to try and showcase as many phases of two-wheeler development as possible. The town centre will be closed off and filled with an array of historic motorbikes and cycles – it will be a free day out for families to come and learn something about their local industrial heritage.

“Wolverhampton was one of the original centres of the UK motorcycle and bicycle industry and Shifnal’s proximity to the city will be played out in this brand new day which will celebrate the country’s manufacturing excellence through motorcycle and cycle heritage.

“It should be informative and fun for everyone – we even have the Got2Sing choir performing at 11am,” he added.

Road closures will be in place but access for delivery and emergency vehicles will be fully safeguarded.