Top drivers lined up for championship action at Loton Park Hill Climb

Top drivers and the latest cars will descend on Loton Park, at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury this coming weekend for two rounds of the closely-fought Midland Hill Climb Championship.

Former Midland champion Paul Howells in his Porsche

Two days of action will see a wide variety of classic, sports, saloons and racing cars competing against the clock up the tight and demanding parkland track.

Local entrants include father and daughter Graeme and Becky Manton of Norton in a Westfield, father and son Roger and Scott Moran of Ludlow sharing a Skoda R5 rally car, Simon Price of Shrewsbury in a Westfield sports car, Roy Holder of Llanfyllin in a Renault X85, Mike West of Kinlet in a Radical SR1 and Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR59 racing car.

Reigning Midland champion Jonathen Varley, of Telford, will continue the defence of his title in his diminutive GWR Predator single-seater racing car, but outstanding drivers breaking records in other classes are quietly amassing points in the class-based competition to keep him on his toes!

Visitors for the weekend will be competitors in the Porsche Club Speed Championship, which sees models including 911E, 924, 911 Carrera, 964 Cup and Boxster examples taking part.

Both days also host competition for club members entered into the Allswage UK Loton Park Championship which is run on a handicap point scoring basis for different classes of cars, and produces some very fierce and close competition.

The action starts at 9am each day with full parking and catering facilities on site, together with free admission to accompanied children aged under 16.

Further details can be found at www.hdlcc.com