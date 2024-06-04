5.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

New production from Pentabus Young Writers to be performed

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new production from Pentabus Young Writers called Seen is set to be performed as the theatre company celebrates over a decade of supporting rural new writers and launching careers in the arts.

Laurie McNamara and Rachelle Diedericks in Where Do We Go From Here?, last year’s Pentabus Young Writers show. Photo Credit: Andrew Billington.
Laurie McNamara and Rachelle Diedericks in Where Do We Go From Here?, last year’s Pentabus Young Writers show. Photo Credit: Andrew Billington.

Pentabus say they are incredibly proud of these young writers, and recent graduate writing credits include BBC Radio 4, Bristol Old Vic, VAULT festival, BBC One, and a full stage commission from Pentabus.

Seen is Pentabus’ first live show since moving to their new home at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, where they will also perform Make Good, a new musical telling the story of the Post Office Horizon scandal, later in the year.

- Advertisement -

Seen showcases new short plays written by eight emerging writers from the Borders and the West Midlands on Pentabus’ flagship Local Young Writers Programme, performed at Pentabus’ new home, Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Developed with the professional support of Young Writers Course Tutor Katie Erin Salt and outgoing Head of Engagement Andrew Sterry, who departs Pentabus after 7 years, Seen is a funny, honest and vibrant celebration of diverse voices, exploring their unique perspectives on the world.

Both Seen and Make Good are part of Pentabus’ 50th anniversary season, celebrating half a century of world-class rural theatre. Seen is also part of the Ludlow Fringe Festival, which takes place from 13 – 23 June at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Commenting on Pentabus’ 50th celebration and the Seen announcement, Pentabus Artistic Director Elle While, said:

“I feel really privileged to be leading Pentabus into its 50th year, with its extraordinary history of taking theatre to some of the hardest to reach places and elevating voices that are so often unheard.

“Our Young Writers live show is always one of the highlights of the year, bringing young, new voices to vivid life with an outstanding company.

“Andrew Sterry, who has led the YW for the last 7 years, brings his skill and passion to working with each year’s exceptional talent to bring these pieces from their initial spark to a night of thrilling theatre.”

Outgoing Head of Engagement, Andrew Sterry reflected:

Leading the Young Writers programme has been a wonderful privilege and a deeply enjoyable challenge. Working alongside our brilliant Writers in Residence (Tim Foley, Sophie Ellerby, Tom Powell, Florence Espeut-Nickless, Laura Waldren and Henry Maddicott) each year has been a unique offer as we all share our creative principles, exercises, and provocations through a series of workshops and a drafting process.

“Each cohort of writers has surprised with their energy, ideas, and insight, and seeing their work realised by a brilliant creative team is simply joyous.”

Book Tickets

Performance Dates: Friday 14 and Sat 15 June at 7.30pm

Tickets £10 & £5 – Free tickets are available for under 25s.

To book tickets see pentabus.co.uk/seen.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP