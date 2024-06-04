Ludlow Carnival to fill the streets with “Love” themed parade

Ludlow Town Carnival takes place on Saturday 15 June with the parade theme of “LOVE” inspired by ‘Romeo & Juliet’ playing at Ludlow Castle.

The Carnival will be an inclusive day for all and is aimed at celebrating and promoting the town of Ludlow, its people, businesses, trades, schools, organisations and entire community as a stand-alone, non-profit making event.

Prior to June 15th, a series of FREE family and community workshops are being held at Ludlow Assembly Rooms to create props and displays to carry within the parade or hold and wave by spectators. For details of the workshops, see Ludlow Assembly rooms website.

A ‘Love Ludlow’ shop window dressing competition will be held in conjunction with the carnival theme and prizes will be awarded courtesy of Ludlow Chamber of Trade & Commerce.

Parade participants to assemble at Ludlow Brewery from 3:00pm and adopt the theme of LOVE in their dress and props – e.g. hearts & flowers; famous couples; cupid bow & arrow; love for the planet and more!

The parade will leave Ludlow Brewery at 4pm, led by a Samba Band along Corve Street to King Street, High Street and Market Square and finally enter the Outer Bailey of Ludlow Castle, where participants can celebrate by hugging, cheering and dancing or just listening to the band until 5pm.

In addition to the samba band, the parade will include players from Flabbergast (who will be presenting Romeo & Juliet in the evening at the Castle), along with belly dancers, peace & love hippies and the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite on horseback!

The parade will be stewarded from start to finish and road closures will be in force.

Please note the parade will be photographed and filmed for future online presentations.

If you, your organisation or group wish to be included within the parade, please contact Ludlow Carnival Organiser, Anne Pitts by emailing amcpitts@yahoo.co.uk.