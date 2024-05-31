14.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 31, 2024
Talented county musicians to appear at gala event

Two of Shropshire’s brightest music talents will be performing at a gala concert in June, Shropshire Music Trust has invited the young duo to help mark its 40th anniversary this year.

Edward Harris-Brown and Una Pavlovic-Alldridge will be performing at the gala concert
Violinist Una Pavlovic-Alldridge and pianist and composer Edward Harris-Brown will be part of the candlelit event on June 14 at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury.

Both are students at the renowned Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester and will perform movements from Cesar Frank’s Sonata for Violin and Piano and the world premier of a single movement sonata for violin and piano, composed by Edward.

The main attraction at the gala concert will be Ex Cathedra, hailed as one of Britain’s best choirs by the New York Times.

This world-class vocal ensemble leads the choral sector in the fields of performance, learning and wellbeing and has for more than 50 years produced highly-acclaimed concerts and participatory projects.

Their programme for the Shrewsbury event is themed around birds and birdsong.

John Moore, musical director of Shropshire Music Trust, said: “The evening promises to be one of enchanting music and surprises – we are delighted that the very talented Una and Edward will be joining Ex Cathedra.

“We expect this to be a very popular night and hope that people from around the county will join us to mark our four decades of bringing world-class music to Shropshire.”

Tickets are available at:

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/category/KnNwaJFLgrxT
