Take a ride on the Exotic Express at Telford Steam Railway

Telford Steam Railway proudly announces the departure of the Exotic Express from Spring Village station at 12pm and 1.30pm on Sunday 2nd June.

A Telford Steam Railway spokesman said: “We are excited to offer this new event for 2024. Working with our friends from Exotic Zoo Telford, their knowledgeable zookeepers will bring some of their favourite animals onboard our trains so that passengers can get a unique experience.

“Hear lots of fun facts about each animal, see them close up as they are brought to you at your carriage seat and maybe even have the chance to hold them. We are sure that this will be a memorable experience for everyone, at no additional cost to your train ticket.”

Mel Garton, Business Manager at Exotic Zoo said: “Join Exotic Zoo and the animals at Telford Steam Railway for ‘Exotic Express’.

“Whilst you travel inboard, some of our specially selected animals are ready to teach you about what makes these animals special and what amazing habitats they live in.

“Get really up close to these amazing animals and even get a chance to hold some of them too. With Shropshire being named as one of the world’s top 10 tourist destinations, we are excited to be collaborating with Telford Steam Railway to make an amazing day out for everyone.”

The Exotic Express will also run on Sunday 4th August and Sunday 1st September

All attractions subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply see telfordsteamrailway.co.uk/exotic-express.