Shropshire pupils get ready to raise the roof

Moreton Hall is set to host an exciting signing event for 300 local school children from across Shropshire and the Welsh Marches.

Pupils from across Shropshire and the Marches will take part in the Big Sing at Moreton Hall

The North Shropshire Big Sing is back by popular demand and will be taking place on the 5 and 6 of June. This collaborative event will see Moreton Hall Prep School pupils joining forces with local schools to form a mass choir. This enables all children to have the experience of singing in a large group regardless of the size of their school.

The event will be led by two experienced choral directors. Aled Phillips, who is the Creative and Artistic Director of Johns’ Boys Choral Director, a local Male Voice Chorus who reached the semi-finalists in last year’s Britain’s Got Talent is very much looking forward to the Big Sing. He said: “It’s great to be invited back to Moreton Hall, the school is a regional hub for high quality choral singing and making music. It will be an honour for me to be involved with an incredibly impressive Music Department. Two full days of singing with 300 young voices, it’s a definite yes from me.”

- Advertisement -

Aled will be joined by Moreton Hall’s Ellie Diack. Ellie is not only known through her work with Moreton’s Prep school but through her work at the Face2Face Performing Arts Academy, which provides pupils between the ages of 9 and 18 expert teaching in dancing, singing and acting. Ellie was also shortlisted as Vocal Teacher of the Year in the prestigious national Music and Drama Awards 2024.

Helen Rayner, Music Outreach Coordinator at Moreton Hall, said: “This promises to be a hugely exciting and enjoyable event where Moreton Prep will be great Moreton ambassadors alongside other local school children.”

The Big Sing initiative, developed by North Shropshire Music hub and under the expert tuition of Moreton Hall’s Music Department, encourages young children to explore the joys of making music as well as generating a love and enjoyment for choral singing.