Classic musical “Oliver!” takes centre stage at Theatre Severn this weekend

Local award-winning musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are looking forward to their upcoming production of the beloved musical “OLIVER!” opening this week.

Elliot Parry (Oliver) pictured with James Archer (Mr Bumble) and Kathryn Poli (Miss Corney).

This timeless classic, based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist,” promises to deliver a captivating experience filled with memorable songs, heartfelt moments, and vibrant characters.

The production will feature a talented cast of 38 adults and 42 children, including Charlie Jones and Elliot Parry as Oliver, Mike Jenkinson-Deakin as Fagin, Amy Tennant and Breanne-Shaye Burton as Nancy, Will Monek-Evans as Bill Sikes, and Isaac Houghton and Louie Peagam as the Artful Dodger.

Adding to the charm of the performance is Sergio, a bull terrier making his stage debut as Bullseye, the faithful companion of the villainous Bill Sikes.

“We are incredibly excited to bring ‘OLIVER!’ to Theatre Severn,” says James Broxton, the director of the production. “Our cast and crew have put in an immense amount of work to bring this story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to join us on this journey through the streets of Victorian London.”

“OLIVER!” is known for its powerful musical score by Lionel Bart, featuring iconic songs such as “Consider Yourself,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “As Long As He Needs Me.” The production’s dynamic choreography, stunning set, and beautiful costumes are set to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The theatre company is enjoying a busy week at Theatre Severn, having just finished a delightful production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” which ran on Bank Holiday Monday and Tuesday. This enchanting performance saw over 100 young performers take to the stage in a colourful journey under the sea!

Tickets for Get Your Wigle On’s “OLIVER!” are still available and can be purchased through the Theatre Severn box office or online at theatresevern.co.uk or by calling 01743 281281. Don’t miss your chance to experience this enchanting musical that has captivated audiences for generations.

“OLIVER!” opens in Theatre Severn’s main auditorium on Friday, May 31st, and runs until Sunday, June 2nd,with performances at 7pm and 2pm.