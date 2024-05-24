Ellesmere College gears up for return of popular charity classic car rally

A Shropshire school is gearing up for the return of a popular charity classic car rally which promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Hope House Classics at the College – 2023 vintage car winner, a 100-year-old Salmson model VAL3, restored and driven by Nigel Coulter, from West Felton, near Oswestry.

Ellesmere College will once again be the historic setting for the annual Classics at the College event which attracts many well preserved cars from across the country and raises money for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

And spaces for this year’s two hour drive from Hope House in Morda through the beautiful scenery of the Shropshire/Wales borders have now sold out due to popular demand.

Organisers of the event on June 1 said people can still attend the school grounds and there will be more entertainment than ever as they aim to beat their previous fundraising totals and collect £5,000 for the charity.

Julie Kirk, support for learning teacher at Ellesmere College, said: “Ellesmere College is proud to be able to support Hope House because we are moved by the superb work in supporting young people and their families, bringing fun and enjoyment into their lives through the most difficult of times.

“We are excited to hold our sixth classic car rally this year, it is always great fun on the day, with plenty for the whole family to do.

“We are hoping to be bigger and better than ever this year, with refreshments, stalls, live music, bouncy castles and an inflatable assault course, as well, of course, as the many beautiful classic cars on display, against the backdrop of Ellesmere College’s spectacular buildings.

“While the spaces for the drive from Hope House to Ellesmere College are full, we have a huge amount of space on the grounds so we welcome people to come straight here to exhibit their cars – they can turn up even if they haven’t booked, the more the merrier!

“The challenge is on, once again, to beat our fundraising total each year.”

Among the cars taking part will be last year’s vintage car winner – a 100-year-old Salmson model VAL3, restored and driven by Nigel Coulter, from West Felton, near Oswestry.



Julie came up with the idea for the car rally alongside fellow teacher and classic car owner Rob Harm in 2017. The first event in 2018, organised alongside David Sears, from the Shropshire MG car club, raised £1,600.



Attendees can take part in a two hour drive from Hope House in Morda through the beautiful scenery of the Shropshire/Wales borders, ending at Ellesmere College where vehicles will be displayed and where entrance for spectators is free.



David said: “It’s such a popular day for car enthusiasts, supporters and families, it’s a fun-packed afternoon of stalls and entertainment.

“For those travelling from Hope House, it’s a privilege to meet some of the children at the hospice – the children and the car owners love it, and it’s an opportunity to understand where the money raised is used, and why it’s so important.”

Vicky Bradbeer, Area Fundraiser for Hope House, added: “Thank you to Ellesmere College and the Shropshire MG Club for continuing to organise this wonderful event.



“We’ve been delighted to see Classics at the College become an annual fundraiser, which grows in popularity every year.

“I’d also like to thank the volunteers from Rapid Relief Team Shrewsbury too for their support at the event this year and they will be giving our drivers a hearty breakfast before they set off.”

Visitors and unbooked exhibition cars can visit the event at Ellesmere College from 12.30pm where entertainment continues throughout the afternoon.