Fun, new activities for children to try for free this half-term

Pickleball, archery and the Harry Potter inspired sport, quidditch, are putting the magic into new activities funded by Telford & Wrekin Council this May half-term holiday.

BMX biking is one of the favourites to try this half term. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The hugely popular Urban Games programme will offer a variety of sports for girls and boys, aged eight to 16, as well as nature-themed sessions suitable for younger children and family table tennis too.

The Urban Games is funded through the council’s Safer & Stronger Communities programme in partnership with the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner. All sessions are free and children can just turn up.

There’s a host of fun new things to try such as pickleball – a mix of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong – and dodgeball. There’s also archery and fencing and quidditch which is now a real-life sport played on brooms. Sessions will be delivered by the charity 4 All Foundation.

Plus, there will be the usual favourites including football, cricket, hockey, cycling and BMX biking hosted by professional coaches from AFC Telford United Foundation, Shropshire Cricket, Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club, Telford Bike Hub and Telford Flyers. There’s a chance to have a go at martial arts and Chinese painting provided by Culture Kind Chinese Community.

For younger children, they can learn about nature through trails and treasure hunts led by Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

To see the full programme of what’s on visit telford.gov.uk/urbangames.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships said:

“Our Urban Games offer continues to grow and with more than 600 children enjoying sessions over the Easter holiday, we know how valuable these free activities are for families across the borough.

“It’s great to see that new sports will be offered for the May half-term programme. I’ve always fancied having a go at archery myself and for all those Harry Potter fans out there, quidditch sounds like great fun! All the sessions take place in a fun and safe environment giving parents peace of mind.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

“I am proud to support these sessions, as part of a wider programme in Telford. By working together with Telford & Wrekin Council and investing jointly we are building stronger communities, giving children and young people more opportunities and ultimately reducing crime and making communities safer.”

Telford & Wrekin Council also provides a broad range of inclusive activities and events that children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities can take part in, to make friends and develop new skills and interests. Parents and carers can visit the Telford & Wrekin Local Offer website to find out more.

Urban Games is just one of the projects funded through the council’s Safer & Stronger Communities programme in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and part-funded by levelling up money from the government.