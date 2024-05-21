The Black Bear, Whitchurch to host Bank Holiday Beer and Cider Festival

The Black Bear, at the top of Whitchurch High Street, is hosting a Beer and Cider festival running over the late May bank holiday weekend, they’ll be focusing on top quality drinks from around the region and bringing them together in one place.

Entry is free with beer token cars costing £10 and a branded glass costing £3 which can be kept. There will also be a BBQ and some live music to enjoy too.

The pretty courtyard garden behind the pub is a great setting for the event, where the beers will be laid down and kept cool on racking, tapped and vented ahead of time and then served traditionally. There’ll also be a selection of fantastic ciders and a few excellent keg beers. They will have some cover outside, just in case we don’t get the bank holiday weather we all deserve…

It’ll be free to get in and you’ll be able to buy your Black Bear glass, yours to keep, and beer token card before getting to the bar. You’ll be able to move from drink to drink nice and easily using the tokens (no cash or card required), while the bar inside the pub runs as normal.

The line-up will include over twenty-five beers and ciders from Shropshire, Cheshire and Wales. You’ll recognise a lot of the breweries, including Big Hand, Stonehouse, Ludlow, Four Priests, Salopian, Weetwood and many, many more. There’ll be all new drinks for you to try – keep your eye on The Black Bear’s social media as the deliveries roll in.

As for food, the special menu BBQ will run from 5pm till 8pm on Friday and from midday to 8pm on Saturday. It’ll include a new sausage produced locally in partnership with Longmans Farm Shop, using the pub’s own JPA (Jerry’s Pale Ale, 3.6%), especially for the festival. On Sunday the pub will be offering its excellent roast dinners, pub classics, nibbles and sandwiches, along with cones of roasties and dipping gravy – perfect for drinkers – from midday till 8pm.

There will be live music throughout the weekend, again with a very local focus, in support of nearby artists. On Friday evening Poppy Hall will perform a brilliant acoustic set in the garden, from 5pm till 9pm. If you haven’t seen her before she’s one not to be missed.

Saturday will see Rob Chapman take the microphone from 3pm to 5pm for a collection of songs that you’ll almost definitely know. There will be more artists playing from 6pm onwards – watch this space.



On Sunday, half of renowned local music duo Baxter, Hayley Strangelove, will be playing from 4pm to 7pm.

It might be a first for Whitchurch, but Hayley goes down fantastically at Nantwich’s Jazz and Food Festivals. Several other local artists will pop in to entertain you as you try the beers and ciders, keep an eye on social media.