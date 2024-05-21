SMTC to perform Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company, previously known as Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society, is getting ready for its next production in June.

From June 13th-15th at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company is performing Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

It’s the inspiring and witty true story of Carole’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow song-writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann.

Carole went on to become one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, and the show features countless classics such as You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, Up on the Roof, and The Loco-motion.



This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget.



Tickets are on sale now via Theatre Severn’s box office.

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company stands as Shropshire’s most enduring community theatre group. With a legacy spanning over a century, save for interruptions during the War Years and Covid lockdowns, this esteemed company has captivated generations of audiences with both traditional and contemporary productions.

Despite its not-for-profit orientation, the theatre company boasts a reputation for professionalism and consistently delivers breath-taking performances. It serves as a platform for members to explore and showcase their creative talents, with many past members finding success in the professional theatre world.

Newcomers are warmly welcomed, with auditions typically held for principal roles, whilst no prior experience is required for ensemble or backstage roles—just an interest in participation and a willingness to have some fun.

Notably, SMTC integrates charity fundraising into each production, recently raising over £2300 for Hope House Children’s Hospices following their epic production of School of Rock at Theatre Severn in November.

In essence, SMTC not only enriches the cultural tapestry of Shropshire but also extends its impact beyond the stage, embodying the spirit of community and creativity.

Over the summer, casting will take place for Nativity! The Musical, for performances at Barnes Theatre, Shrewsbury School this December. It’s a feel-good, funny story, filled with the spirit of Christmas, and tickets will be on sale very soon!