Shrewsbury Model Railway Show to take place this June

Explore the Magical World of Model Railways at the Shrewsbury Model Railway Show on Saturday 1st June 2024.

A variety of model railway layouts in various gauges will be on display at the show

The Shrewsbury Model Railway Show is back this year on Saturday 1st June 2024 at St Mary’s Church. The event is set to showcase an entirely new array of exhibits for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

This extremely popular event is perfect for model railway hobbyists, families, and enthusiasts alike as it offers a unique chance to discover intricate layouts, meet expert modellers, traders, and society members, and find everything you need for your model railway hobby.

Visitors can simply enjoy the experience or even grab an early bird bargain from one of the traders, as the event is open from 9am for those wanting to arrive early.

The Whistle Stop Cafe will be open throughout the day, serving hot and cold drinks, breakfast items, delectable cakes, and a satisfying lunch to keep visitors fuelled up and ready to explore the exciting exhibits.

The event will be open from 10am until 4pm, giving visitors plenty of time to explore and enjoy the day.

“We are thrilled to bring the Shrewsbury Model Railway Show back this year with a brand new range of exhibits,” said the event organisers. “We invite everyone to join us for a fun-filled day of exploring the magical world of model railways and meeting fellow enthusiasts. We hope to see you there!”

Tickets

To avoid queues, tickets are available in advance on the event’s website chantillygrey.com.

Ticket prices on the day are Adults £6, Children (under 16) £2, Family (2+2) £14, and Under Fives Free.

Organisers say that card or cash payments are accepted, with cash being the preferred payment method to avoid any unforeseen issues with card readers or waiting time. A wristband will be issued to allow re-entry throughout the day.