Derwen College excited for its annual Summer Fete

Shropshire’s Derwen College is counting down the days until this year’s annual fun-packed summer fete, which promises to be full of bustling entertainment.

The College is excited to be hosting its second ever Dog Show

Following on from the fantastic success of last year’s event, this year’s festivities will again take place over the course of an entire weekend. Spanning Saturday, 25 May and Sunday, 26 May, entry is free from 10am for all visitors to come and explore a sprawling array of market stalls, games, live entertainment and more.

Event organisers are bringing back the incredibly popular grand raffle, with top prizes including a meal for two restaurant voucher and air fryer. Saturday will also see the return of the family favourite Derwen Duck Race – the ducks have been training for months in the College swimming pool, so come and show them some support!

The fun, colourful atmosphere of summer at Derwen College is perfect for everybody to come and enjoy the excitement happening all over the campus. With live music by singer Mark Lord and others, a huge bouncy castle, barbeque, bar, and some great shopping, there is something for everyone to take part in. There will be countless games for children to enjoy, from Net-a-Duck to ‘Strawberry Shootout’ football penalties.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. The strawberry fields picnic area will be accessible for anybody who would like to relax, sit down and enjoy the sun. Cool off with delicious ice cream made by Derwen students – it’s already in the churner and will be ready to enjoy over the weekend!

You can also try your luck at any of the fun tombolas happening all over the site. With a whole host of amazing prizes to be won, and all proceeds going to the Derwen Charity, there is no better reason to get involved in some friendly and light-hearted competition.

Derwen College is also looking forward to welcoming visitors to its award-winning Marketplace, which will be nourishing fete-goers throughout the weekend. Hospitality students at the Orangery Restaurant and Walled Garden Café are eager to show off their skills and cater to as many friendly faces as possible.

Additionally, local arts and crafts sellers will be showcasing an enormous range of fabulous goods, from artisanal delights to handcrafted ornaments.

The College is also excited to be hosting its second ever Dog Show, thanks to the wonderful support for last year’s exhibition. On Sunday, spectators can be entertained by some brilliant dogs and their owners! The competition will celebrate dogs and trainers of all ages, in categories ranging from ‘Waggiest Tail’ to ‘Best Junior Handler’, with rosettes available to the winners.

Registration begins at 10am, and is set at only £2 for proud dog owners to come and show off their pups.

The summer fete is generously sponsored by Farm & Pet Place and Duffy’s Diner. It is a great privilege to work alongside sponsors who care about helping the College to organise successful events like our annual fete. This support enables us to welcome the wider community to get to know us and the work we do.

Megan Charman, Events Coordinator and Community Fundraiser at Derwen College, says, “We are incredibly honoured to be able to host this event each year, and we are so excited for this year’s celebrations to begin. I’d like to give a big thank you to all of the staff and students who are volunteering their time to make the weekend special.”

“We are hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for the Derwen Charity, and we’re going to need your help to do it! It’s wonderful that by bringing people together and putting smiles on faces we are enabling our charity to continue its work of supporting our students and clients.”

“Sponsorship possibilities are still open – if you would like to contribute to making a real difference in the lives of our young people, and put your name to such a fantastic occasion, then please contact me at megan.charman@derwen.ac.uk .”

So, if you’re looking for a fun opportunity to make the most of your summer and have a great time with your family, be sure to come and join in. It’s not too late to book your dog some last-minute maths tutoring to have a shot at the ‘Cleverest Dog’ rosette, or to work on your tan while the beautiful weather lasts!