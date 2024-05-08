Step back in time this May half term at RAF Museum Midlands

This May half term, step back in time to the Second World War and immerse yourself in a week of events and activities for the entire family, culminating with a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster and Spitfire on the final weekend of the school break (weather permitting).

Step back in time to the Second World War this Half Term at the RAF Museum Midlands. Photo: © RAF Museum

Immerse yourself in an audio story and exciting journey through aviation history with a Second World War Trail. Let the fascinating stories of courage, innovation, and adventure captivate your imagination as you explore the Museum’s exhibits and legendary aircraft. With enchanting narration that brings history to life, you’ll hear the hum of engines, the buzz of radio chatter, and the tales of the brave men, women, and animals who made a difference during the Second World War.

This free audio adventure will be led by Woof Commander Antis The Dog and Flight Lieutenant Percy The Parachuting Penguin, characters inspired by the real life trusted companion of legendary RAF Air Gunner Robert Bozdech, and the lucky mascot of Flight Lieutenant Stan Chapman. Join them on an exhilarating journey through tales from D-Day, Bomber Command, Spitfire cockpits, and beyond. Simply grab your smart device and connect to the internet – that’s all it takes to dive in! Don’t forget to bring along your headphones for the full 3D audio experience. Suitable for all ages, this free 30-40 minute tour is an unforgettable adventure for the entire family.

With D-Day looming it’s time to train the troops! Sign up your little ones for the Drill Games where up to 30 trainees at a time will work their way around the course and take part in a series of challenges. With a wooden rifle and helmet, trainees must successfully complete a rifle drill and bayonet practice in order to pass the training. With encouragement from the drill instructors, see if you have what it takes to become an RAF Commando in this 30-40 minute session.

Throughout history, animals have played a huge part in serving our country, they even have their own version of the Victoria Cross – the Dickin Medal. In the Animal Victoria Cross Talk and Activity, local author Peter Hawthorne will be sharing stories of amazing service animals including Rob, the flying dog with the SAS who served missions in Italy and North Africa, and GI Joe who saved a thousand British men by delivering a message 20 miles in 20 minutes. This free 30 minute engaging talk includes an activity where children will explore the animal heroes in more detail.

Visit the RAF Museum this May half term and take home an icon of the Second World War in the form of a model Spitfire! Airfix Make and Take is a family friendly model making activity where you can build and paint your very own Spitfire. This experience is great for those new to the hobby and is perfect as a first Airfix experience, with all the kits and paints you need provided.

On the second weekend of the school break it will be eyes to the skies as visitors will be treated to a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster on Saturday 1 June, and Spitfire on Sunday 2 June. Flypasts are schedule for 1.30pm both days weather permitting.

For a detailed schedule and further information on the Museum’s May half term Second World War Week event, visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.

Museum entry is FREE. Admission charges apply for the Drill Games and Airfix Make and Take. Secure your tickets online and get ready for a memorable day out!