12.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury set for foot-tapping feast of tango music

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A foot-tapping feast of Argentinian tango music is on its way to Shrewsbury later this month.

London Tango Quintet. Photo: Olivia Wild Digital
London Tango Quintet. Photo: Olivia Wild Digital

The London Tango Quintet will be performing at the Blackburn Theatre, Prestfelde School, on May 24 at 7.30pm.

The quintet is a unique group of five internationally acclaimed musicians performing tango music at the highest level and they are being bought to the county by Shropshire Music Trust.

- Advertisement -

The Shrewsbury performance will include that by the legendary Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla, whose work revolutionised traditional tango music, interspersed with instrumental solos, traditional tango and original works composed especially for the group.

“The result should be an energetic, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable concert of relaxed virtuosity,” said John Moore, musical director of the Shropshire Music Trust.

Tickets are available at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/GESzaoLgMRwN.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP