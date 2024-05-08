Shrewsbury set for foot-tapping feast of tango music

A foot-tapping feast of Argentinian tango music is on its way to Shrewsbury later this month.

London Tango Quintet. Photo: Olivia Wild Digital

The London Tango Quintet will be performing at the Blackburn Theatre, Prestfelde School, on May 24 at 7.30pm.

The quintet is a unique group of five internationally acclaimed musicians performing tango music at the highest level and they are being bought to the county by Shropshire Music Trust.

The Shrewsbury performance will include that by the legendary Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla, whose work revolutionised traditional tango music, interspersed with instrumental solos, traditional tango and original works composed especially for the group.

“The result should be an energetic, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable concert of relaxed virtuosity,” said John Moore, musical director of the Shropshire Music Trust.

Tickets are available at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/GESzaoLgMRwN.