Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir to host charity concert at Shrewsbury Abbey

Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir are holding a charity concert featuring soloist Bass-Baritone Piran Legg at Shrewsbury Abbey on Saturday 15 June 2024.

John Harrison, Macmillan Cancer Support Relationship Fundraising Manager, Carole Green, Macmillan Shrewsbury Fundraising Group Treasurer, Robin Padgett, Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir Secretary, Richard Langford, Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir Vice-Chair and David Chantrey, Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir Chair.

The event will raise money equally for Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire and Shrewsbury Abbey.

The doors will open at 6.45pm and the concert will start at 7.30pm with a short interval with refreshments being provided by The Shed/Olitory Kitchen.

- Advertisement -

This charitable event is a wonderful collaboration between Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir, Shrewsbury Abbey and the Macmillan Shrewsbury Fundraising Group and will be raising vital funds for both these worthy causes.

Tickets are £12 each in advance, £14 on the door on the night subject to availability Tickets can be booked online booked online or can be bought from Shrewsbury Abbey directly.

Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir was formed in 1969 and has gone on to become one of Shropshire’s leading male voice choirs. Their declared intention to sing for pleasure, whilst at the same time supporting worthy causes, has been well met over the years, and they continue to thrive with a strong membership under the leadership of their Musical Director Richard Fox.

The choir has built up a large repertoire of traditional and popular songs over the years and has performed throughout Britain. The group will be fresh from their tour of Cornwall when they appear in the Abbey, having been part of the Cornwall International Choirs Festival, and will be keen to share the wide-ranging repertoire they showcased when there.

An added bonus for concert goers will be the appearance of professional bass-baritone,

Piran Legg, now a resident of Shrewsbury, who will support the choir with his seemingly effortless resonant voice, bringing to the Abbey pieces to complement the evening.

David Chantrey, the Choir’s new Chairman, said: “To be able to sing at such an iconic venue whilst supporting both the Abbey and Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that so many of us have benefited from, will be both an honour and a privilege for the choir. We are hugely looking forward to it.”

Steve Swinden from Shrewsbury Abbey said: “Shrewsbury Abbey is much loved by performers and audiences alike. It is a beautiful place with a wonderful acoustic and has become one of the county’s top music venues, with over 50 concerts scheduled this year. Access and parking are also excellent. It is wonderful that this concert will raise funds for charity and help keep the Abbey’s doors open to visitors every day. Collaboration between Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir and Macmillan Cancer Support has been excellent. Everyone can be assured of a great evening in a great place, for a great cause.”

Adrian Bowen, Chair of the Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group, said: “We are so grateful to both Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir and Shrewsbury Abbey for their enthusiastic support and it is a pleasure organising this special event together. The event takes place close to Father’s Day so could be an opportunity to treat someone special.”

Macmillan Cancer Support provides a range of services for people living with cancer, including emotional, practical, physical and financial support.