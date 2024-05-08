Gin and jazz event to celebrate 45 years of local cancer charity

A prestigious country garden is opening its doors to the public to help celebrate 45 years of a regional cancer charity.

Lizzy Ellis and Emilie Kerr from Lingen Davies promote Gin and Jazz event

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which was launched in 1979, will host a Gin and Jazz lunch at Shoothill House near Ford next month – and organisers hope to see many people there to join in the festivities.

The event on Sunday,June 9th is just one of the activities and events planned by the long-running charity to mark its anniversary of helping enhance cancer services for those impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

- Advertisement -

Naomi Atkin, Lingen Davies CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be able to share our anniversary celebrations with people across the county at this lovely event, and I would like to say a big thank you to Mr and Mrs Lloyd for opening their beautiful gardens up for us.

“We are incredibly proud of the services and projects we have funded, conversations we have started, and people we have helped over the last 45 years – of course, none of this could be done without the support of so many.

“The gin and jazz event is just one of the activities we have planned this summer and we hope as many people as possible are able to join us for a relaxing afternoon in these beautiful gardens. We will have an array of live music and some delicious food and drink options on offer too,” she added.

Shoothill House used to be opened every summer as part of the National Gardens Scheme but is no longer involved. Owners Mr and Mrs Lloyd have given special permission for the Lingen Davies event to be held in the grounds of the impressive walled garden and large greenhouse.

The event costs £25 per person and will include a welcome drink, ploughman’s platter, and a variety of acoustic music throughout the afternoon – with a bar offering gin from The Shropshire Distillery.

It runs from 12pm until 6pm and you can buy tickets online at lingendavies.co.uk/ginandjazz or by calling 01743 492396.

More than 100,000 people have had their cancer treatment and care improved as a direct impact of the work and appeals of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund since the charity was started. Before then people had to travel to Manchester or the West Midlands to access cancer services.

There will be a host of other events for the community to get involved with to celebrate the 45h anniversary, including the Lingen Davies team hosting a roadshow in Shrewsbury Square on June 5th and Southwater, Telford on June 15th where anyone can pop along and find out more about the charity, cancer awareness information, and the events on offer.

There will also be a ‘45 for 45’ fundraising campaign for fundraisers to help raise £45,000 across the summer.