Telford Walk Week returns with packed programme

The popular May half-term event sees a programme of 90 walks on offer over seven days and runs from Monday 27 May to Sunday 2 June 2024.

Telford & Wrekin Council have worked with a number of groups to deliver the event and they include Wellington Walkers are Welcome, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, Ramblers Wellbeing Walks, Newport Community Walking Group, Veterans Walks and Friends of the Telford T50 Mile Trail.

Just some of the planned activity includes events for families, workshops, a Veterans, Cadets and Military Walk, nature and history events, Dementia Friendly and Age UK Welcome Stroll, storytelling, Ghost Story Walk plus many more.

All the walks are free and a small number have chargeable events attached to them. Some walks include free refreshments and some are guided walks whilst others provide opportunities for self-led walks ideal for groups and families to get together.

On Sunday 2 June the Telford Big Walk will see five walk routes starting from across the borough, each with different start points in order that walkers can choose the mileage they walk.

All the walks will end at Telford Town Park around 3pm for a mass meet up and refreshments as a celebratory end to the week’s walking activity. There are also free buses to take walkers back to the start points on Sunday 2 June– these need to be booked at telfordt5050miletrail.org.uk under events.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure said:

“We were so pleased with the feedback from last year’s events. It was great to hear that people were now walking new routes independently as a result of coming on some of the guided walks during the 2023 event. Once again this year people are able to discover the history, nature and activities available to them on their doorstep – this event really showcases all the amazing things to do in the borough.

“The Telford Big Walk on Sunday 2 June is a fabulous opportunity to choose a route and a distance that suits you and for all walkers to meet up in the Town Park. We are looking forward to seeing many of you at one or more of the events on offer”.

All information, timings and bookings can be found at visittelford.co.uk/telfordwalkweek.