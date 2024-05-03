New burlesque class to make glittering debut in Telford show

JazKit Burlesque, the only regular burlesque class in Telford, is bringing a sparkling performance to the Belfrey Theatre on the 24th of May.

Jenny, Kim and Hayley rehearsing at JazKit Burlesque. Photo: Katie Kinnon

Dangerous Women – A Burlesque Showcase is the first ever show produced by the troupe, and it promises to deliver jaw dropping routines. With a 1920’s Speakeasy theme, a vintage glamour dress code is encouraged.

Tickets are a steal at only £8 (welcome drink included), you must be 18 or over to attend. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the show starting at 7:00pm and ending at approximately 9:15pm with a 30-minute interval.

- Advertisement -

The passion for JazKit Burlesque was sparked after co-founders Jasmin Bennett and Kitty Walkden discovered their mutual struggle in finding a local class to join, whilst at a rehearsal for amateur dramatics society TADLOP, where they met. With previous dance training and experience as performers under their belt, Jaz and Kitty began practicing the art of burlesque to bring their brand-new class to Telford.

“It’s just so freeing, being able to claim back your sensuality and feel like a powerful woman,” said Kitty, co-founder of JazKit Burlesque. “We wanted to share that feeling with those that need it by teaching this beautiful art form in our local area!”

Since their beginning in September 2023, JazKit Burlesque have fostered a safe, supportive environment to empower and build the confidence of female-presenting dancers. They have attracted dancers of all abilities and a range of ages from 18 plus, welcoming them with twirling tassels!

“Regardless of your dancing skill levels, they have a magnificent way of teaching which is easy to understand, and you will feel incredible after each class!” said Kim, dancer at JazKit Burlesque.

JazKit Burlesque is currently run as a non-profit club, with all income being invested back into the class to buy equipment and cover costs. Based at Admaston House Community Centre, they dance on Friday nights and cover a range of routines (such as chair dance and strip tease) choreographed to popular music and showtunes. Every dance is adaptable, so anyone and everyone are welcome to join in!

Jaz and Kitty also plan to introduce exciting new workshops this year including unisex classes, props routines and seated workshops. Through these, they hope to share the inclusive and varied nature of burlesque with Telford!

“If you want to feel empowered and sexy regardless of your experience, then JazKit Burlesque is where you want to be!” said Courtney, dancer at JazKit Burlesque.

After quickly growing in popularity, JazKit Burlesque have organised their first show to put their dancers in the spotlight! Aptly titled Dangerous Women – A Burlesque Showcase, this amateur show brings professional showgirl attitude to the stage of the Belfrey Theatre, Wellington. Get ready for plenty of shimmies with a side of sass, JazKit Burlesque are in town!

“A sultry, speakeasy themed evening of glitz and glamour… You don’t want to miss it!” said Jaz, co-founder of JazKit Burlesque.