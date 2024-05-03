Bands from The Rock Project to host live gig in Telford

Students from The Rock Project Telford & Shrewsbury will be pulling out all the stops on Sunday the 7th July to perform at The Firefly in Telford for family, friends & supportive members of the public.

The Rock Project Shrewsbury and Telford will be hosting the gig

It will be the first time since the Telford school became managed by the Rock Project team from Shrewsbury that they have had the chance to perform.

Lisa Wordley who also runs Rock Project in Aberystwyth says: “This is going to be one of the biggest gigs we’ve ever held. Combining both schools as well as the thriving adult session (encore) will mean that around 10 to 12 bands will be performing throughout the afternoon.

“The younger students from Telford have been so patient, after we suddenly took over the running of the Telford school it was too late in the term for them to have a gig last year so this will be the first one they’ve done. They’re putting lots of hard work in during the sessions and even though some of them are nervous they’re looking relaxed whilst performing.”

The students aged 7-18 & Adults will be playing songs from Blur, GnR, Green Day & Queen amongst many other classics

Mike Goodlet, session manager & local artist says “It’s going to be very exciting to see both the kids & adults playing in front of an audience on a large stage, they’ve been so good during rehearsals putting the work in and will get a real buzz from the performance.”

If you can’t make it to the gig you will be able to see some live clips on their Facebook page @therockprojecttelford

The Rock Project has over 80 schools across the UK & runs in Shrewsbury on Mondays & Telford on Wednesday evenings. It is suitable for children & teens ages 7-18 and Adults in the “Encore” session they teach Guitar, Drums, Bass & Vocals and play as a band weekly.