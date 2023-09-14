Ocean Film Festival anniversary tour dives into the UK this autumn

Plunge into a night of ocean adventure! The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is bringing a new collection of captivating ocean-themed films to venues around the UK this autumn.

Ocean Film Festival

Now in its 10th year, the Ocean Film Festival is a cinematic celebration of the planet’s oceans, starring mind-boggling marine creatures, thrilling watersports, and highlighting the profound impact of a lifestyle connected to the ocean.

“We started the Ocean Film Festival World Tour with big dreams, not only to inspire the world to explore and enjoy our oceans, but also to protect and respect them,” says festival founder Jemima Robinson.

“With a passion for film and all things ocean, I wanted the Ocean Film Festival World Tour to become an avenue for bringing people together to celebrate Mother Nature. We have done this through sharing unique stories from independent filmmakers from around the globe, and now set our sights towards the next 10 years.”

The Ocean Film Festival originated in Australia, and in its first 10 years has been shown in 14 countries, showcased films from 89 independent filmmakers, and donated over £21,000 to ocean charities. The 2023 UK tour is presented by the Marine Conservation Society and by PADI, the world’s largest diver organisation.

“PADI is excited to partner with the Ocean Film Festival again in 2023, to showcase adventures beneath the waves that are often closer to home than people might realise!” says Rachel Croft, marketing manager at PADI. “As the largest diving organisation in the world, we have a bold mission to create a billion Torchbearers to explore and protect the ocean. PADI is mobilising its global community in soluƟon-based initiatives geared towards a more sustainable future for all. We invite attendees of the UK Ocean Film Festival to join PADI to become a Torchbearer and drive positive ocean change.”

The inspirational short films are introduced by a compère, and each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies.

To find out more, watch the trailer and book Ɵckets, visit www.oceanfilmfesƟval.co.uk.