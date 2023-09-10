23.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, September 10, 2023
The Holroyd Community Theatre announces its autumn line-up

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Holroyd Community Theatre which is situated in Weston Rhyn, on the site of Moreton Hall School, has published its events for this Autumn.

Shirley Ballas is part of the autumn line-up
Among the line-up are star-studded celebrity talks, musical concerts, plays, cinema screenings and a student production of Grease.

Creative Director of the theatre, Michael Jenkins said:

“This is by far the most exciting programme that the theatre has ever given. These events offer something for everyone and complement our weekly offering of classes and academies, which take place throughout the year. 

“One performance that I am particularly excited to talk about is ‘Autism and Sea’. This is an immersive production, which invites the audience to be involved and take part. The production celebrates Autism and aims to raise awareness through puppeteering, song and dance. We hope that this performance will be a welcoming and fun first theatre experience for kids.

“As a community theatre we are continually looking at ways of being more inclusive and accessible, this is just one example.”

Included in the line-up are events with Oswestry’s own award-winning independent bookshop, BOOKA. Their familiar ‘in conversation’ format will take the stage at The Holroyd with authors such as; Strictly Come Dancing’s, Shirley Ballas, Oswestry born and bred screenwriter, Jesse Armstrong, EastEnders’ Ross Kemp and GoggleBox favourite, Reverend Kate Bottley to name but a few.

Speaking ahead of the celebrity events, Carrie Morris from BOOKA said:

“We love working alongside The Holroyd Community Theatre, the theatre itself is the perfect venue for our events. Audiences can expect to enjoy every aspect of the event from the in-conversation talk, to a question and answer but also the beautiful surroundings that the theatre is placed.

“Having a state-of-the-art theatre, like The Holroyd in Oswestry is simply brilliant. We can not wait to get back there with our events.”

