Rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day heads to Theatre Severn

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day is back on the road with another incredible production and it’s heading to Theatre Severn later this month.

That’ll Be The Day is heading to Theatre Severn

Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s.

First performed in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year.

This sensational show has been touring solidly for over three decades, performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly. Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, audiences are invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble cast, and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.

The autumn tour of this beloved production will be infused with the same unique formula that fans have come to know and love, promising some old favourites as well as some thrilling new additions that will delight both old and new fans alike.

That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, and the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through post-show bucket collections.

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day comments, “Well, here we are, That’ll Be The Day show 38!

“Over the years, we’ve always strived for excellence both in performance and production. We have developed a close relationship with our many loyal fans, and our aim every year is to give them an evening to remember and to lift spirits.”

That’ll Be The Day will be at Theatre Severn on Monday 25th September.

