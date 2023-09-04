Journey Back to the Roots of Rock ‘n’ Roll in South Shropshire

Arts Alive is bringing 40s and 50s American dance music to South Shropshire this September.

The 309s will perform at Chapel Lawn Village Hall

Tickets are now on sale for ‘An Evening with The 309s’ on September 30th in Chapel Lawn, featuring their mix of swing jazz, jump blues, jive, and rockabilly.

The West Yorkshire 5 piece has spent the last 14 years rocking and rolling their swing jive repertoire at events all over the country. Arts Alive has secured a performance on September 30th at Chapel Lawn Village Hall.

Two top vocalists, Rod Boyes and Nancy Varo, are backed by a soaring fiddle, lap steel, trumpet, double bass, and rhythm section. They promise a mixture of old-sounding original songs and fresh-sounding covers delivered with humour and energy.

“The audience is encouraged to dress in style to be transported to the dawn of rock and roll,” said Hannah Prior, Artistic Director at Arts Alive. “The 309s bring you a sound that epitomises the roots of rock n roll with vintage American dance music from Texas to Tennessee. They’ll definitely get feet tapping in Chapel Lawn, and the audience is in for a real treat. Book your tickets now!”

“You rock, you swing with jubilation all the way through… A group worth checking out as quickly as possible!” – Cri Du Coyote, France

“Optimistic, ironic, lively and very, very danceable. The band’s passion for their genre and their musicianship were self evident in how they played and the fun they themselves were obviously having. If you’re a punter treat yourself and go and see the 309s”- How Do magazine

The 309s will perform at Chapel Lawn Village Hall (SY7 0BW) on Saturday, September 30th at 7:30pm. The show is suitable for ages 7+ and tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children.

Tickets are available at artsalive.co.uk.