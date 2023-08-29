Wellington gets ready to rock

Wellington is getting ready to rock when a day of music and fun fills the town this September.

Lyn, Damian and Graham of The Orbit preparing for the event

The Orbit in Market Square is presenting a spectacular fusion of live music, drama and cinematic charm on September 9 from 10am until 4pm.

‘Orbit Rocks’ will feature a special screening of the iconic film ‘School of Rock’ and a selection of live rhythm and melody from local acts.

“This is a chance to experience the power of live music in the heart of Wellington,” said Orbit director Liam McClelland.

“With top-notch staging, mesmerizing lighting and impeccable sound quality, Orbit Rocks is set to deliver an unforgettable experience.

“Whether you’re a die-hard music lover, a casual listener or a family looking for a day of fun, this event is tailor-made for you.”

Any aspiring artists or seasoned performers looking to share their music with an enthusiastic audience can take part by emailing info@wellingtonorbit.co.uk.

The line-up of performers and additional event highlights will be announced soon.