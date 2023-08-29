14.6 C
Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival to take place

Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival is set to take place for the sixth time on Sunday 10 September.

The event will host the latest Italian cars from the brand-new Ferrari 296 hybrid to the latest all-electric Abarths.

The event is also welcoming a wide range of Italian Motorcycles from Ducatis to Moto Guzzis and also hosting the many local scooter clubs that all thrive in the region.

Entry numbers have been limited this year, due to local Health and Safety concerns, however – organiser David Morris said that “the quality of entries will certainly not suffer, as the event has now become one of the largest gatherings of Italian Vehicles in the UK and now has a regular slot on the main event calendars of both the Lamborghini Club and the Ferrari Owners Club. 

“Ducati owners from all over the Midlands are also due to gather at the Food Stop Bikers Cafe at Quatford for an early breakfast and a group ride-in to Bridgnorth’s historic High Street.

“Entries have been very strong this year and local engineering company Grainger and Worrall have stepped in to provide three trophies for the best machine in the car; motorcycle and scooter categories.

“A well-known TV personality is also due to be circulating with the crowds.

The event is raising money for Bridgnorth Foodbank and the Midlands Air Ambulance, with all car drivers also being asked to bring along items of food and drink for distribution locally. The Lamborghini Club has already made a generous financial donation. 

All entries must be pre-booked by e-mailing – enquiries@italianautomotoclub.co.uk 

