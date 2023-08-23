Travel back to the 1940s with Telford Steam Railway

Telford Steam Railway are holding a 1940’s/Vintage Day on Saturday 26th August from 10.30am until 4.30pm.
A Telford Steam Railway spokesman said: “We are really excited to welcome everyone to our 1940’s/Vintage Day on Saturday 26th August.
“We have a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Team booked (Spitfire and Hurricane), Vintage stalls (incl. Tina Lou’s Vintage, Vintage Allsorts by Rachel, and The Vintage Barn), Vintage Cars, a Vintage Picnic Display, Members of the Churchill Warriors local history group, Actors and Actresses in period costumes, Singers, A ‘Victory Rolls’ Hairdresser and Face Painters as well as heritage trains and all the other usual attractions.”
The first train will depart from Spring Village station (TF4 2NF) at 11am with additional departures at 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3:.0pm.
Tickets for the event cost £10 Adults, £8 Children and £30 Family (2 Adults and 2 Children). Sorry, there are no senior/concession prices, and season tickets are not valid for this event.
Tickets can be bought on the day or can be prebooked.