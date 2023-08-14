13.1 C
Halls Fine Art exhibition showcases abstract art by six contemporary artists

By Shropshire Live

The work of six, local contemporary artists will be showcased at a two week exhibition of abstract art at a leading Shropshire Fine Art auction house from Monday 14th August.

When Memory Clears by Steve Vicary is one of the works of art on display
The exhibition has been organised by Abigail Molenaar, paintings and prints specialist at Halls Fine Art, in the Darwin Gallery at the company’s headquarters based at Bowmen Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury.

Showcasing abstract art using a range of media alongside ceramic sculptures, the exhibition will be open from 10am to 3pm on weekdays with free parking, disabled access and a café available to visitors.

A drinks reception, which is open to all, from 5.30pm to 8pm on Wednesday provides an opportunity to meet the six artists, whose works are featured in the exhibition, as well as Abigail and the fine art team at Halls.

The exhibiting artists are Tricia Crowther, Nina Archer, Jane Beesley, Jane Samuel, Stephen Vicary and Andrea Clement.

“We sell a lot of modern and contemporary art at Halls Fine Art but there are many artists that don’t have a track record at auction,” explained Abigail. “This exhibition is an opportunity to support six artists from in and around Shropshire by showcasing their work.

“I organised a similar event last year and also held a Retrospective Exhibition in June, when artist Beverley Fry held a series of live painting session. The response to  both was very encouraging.

“We have re-evaluated the space that we have available at our headquarters and now use one of our former salerooms as the Darwin Gallery where we hold a regular calendar of exhibitions throughout the year to showcase local artists. We hope the exhibitions will attract more people to come and visit the gallery.

Abigail organises a modern and contemporary art auction at Halls Fine Art twice a year, with all the company’s auctions promoted on online platforms with a global reach.

“The art market has become much more selective but is still strong for works by established artists that are in good condition and with good provenance, which are achieving excellent prices,” she added.

