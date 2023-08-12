18.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Countdown on to Telford Balloon Fiesta

By Shropshire Live

The countdown is on to Telford Balloon Fiesta taking place over the weekend of 25 to 27 August 2023 at Telford Town Park.

Telford Balloon Fiesta will take place this August Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The Telford Balloon Fiesta starts off on the Friday night with Night Glow with a whole host of activities and attractions for all on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday night activities start at 5pm with family-friendly workshops including Circus Skills and Hula Hoop, followed at 6.30pm with Time Travel show from Rhubarb Theatre. Music and entertainment on the Live Music stage from 7pm will be followed by the Night Glow spectacular which gets underway from 9pm.

The event on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 is on from 12 noon to 7.30pm and will include the Wings Parachute Team dropping in at 12noon each day, Midlands Kite Flyers, Family Activity Zone, activities at Bike Hub, food and drink areas, crafts and activities as well as heritage balloon tethering.

There will be live music each day from artists such as Rick Cosco, Telford and District Light Opera Players, Rock Choir, Got To Sing and more.

Balloon flights are scheduled for 6am and 6pm Saturday and Sunday but timings and launches are strictly weather dependent.

Cllr Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said:

“We’re on a countdown to our very popular event and look forward to an amazing weekend of balloon activity!

“We know that people love to share their sightings of the balloons when they are able to launch as they fly over the borough and we love to see your pictures on social media.

“In a bonus addition to the programme on Saturday, we welcome special guests The Red Devils who will jump into the Arena in the afternoon at around 5pm.

“This is a very special event and we are looking forward to seeing local residents as well as visitors to the region coming along over the weekend.”

