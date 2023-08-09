19.7 C
Marches of Time at Stokesay Court and Pitchford Hall

By Shropshire Live

Two Shropshire country houses, Stokesay Court and Pitchford Hall, are to host an inaugural History Weekend in September.

Marches of Time
Marches of Time

A series of interesting and diverse talks from varied writers with Marches connections and covering a wide range of historical themes will take place for what it is hoped, will over time, build into an annual festival.

Marches of Time will take place at Stokesay Court on Saturday 16th of September and Pitchford Hall on Sunday 17th September 2023.

Inspired by events such as the Chalke Valley History Festival and the world-renowned Hay Festival, Caroline Magnus of Stokesay Court and Rowena Colthurst & James Nason of Pitchford Hall are organising a new event for The Marches area.

This first Marches of Time weekend will showcase writers giving historical talks in the settings of these two Shropshire Gems, with the aim of having an annual festival in the future including talks, demonstrations and reenactments.

The hope is to celebrate the incredibly rich history on both sides of the English/Welsh borderlands.

The 2023 line-up consists of 6 incredible personalities:

– Gareth Williams of the Weston Park Foundation
– Politician, Biographer and Columnist William Hague
– Advolly Richmond, Plant, Garden and Social Historian
– Simon Elliott, Archaeologist, Historian and Broadcaster
– Jesse Norman, Politician, Classicist and Writer
– Kate Innes, Poet and Novelist

Talks will take place inside these impressive houses and local homemade refreshments will be available on-site for visitors to purchase and enjoy in the gardens and grounds.

James Nason of Pitchford Hall said: “There are all the assets around us to make this a great success including the beautiful Shropshire Hills landscape and the historic market towns of Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth.”

Caroline Magnus added, “This is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the incredibly rich history of this area, its Castles, Abbeys, Historic Houses and Sites, along with the characters, myths and legends that have populated it.”

The event is sponsored by Strutt & Parker and Tanners Wines with initial funding from the Stokesay and Pitchford Estates.

For more information see marchesoftime.co.uk

