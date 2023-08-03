Wheels & Reels to bring super cars & movie magic to Wellington

Wellington Orbit is set to bring a day of automotive thrills and cinematic wonders to Wellington with “Wheels & Reels” – a unique event that celebrates the fusion of super cars and movie magic.

Wellington Orbit

On Saturday 26th August, from 10am to 4pm, Wellington Market Square and All Saints Churchyard will come alive with the sights and sounds of high-performance vehicles and the allure of the silver screen.

Car enthusiasts will be treated to an impressive showcase of super cars from Defined Detail, allowing attendees to get up close and personal with some spectacular vehicles. From classics to sports cars, Wheels & Reels promises to be a visual feast for all.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Wellington Orbit, Telford’s only independent cinema, will be screening the new, highly anticipated Gran Turismo film making it a day not to be missed for car and film enthusiasts.

Damian Breeze, Manager at Wellington Orbit said:

“We are always looking to make cinema even more magical, and we are thrilled to be continuing this trend with a spectacular array of super cars alongside our film showings. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a movie lover, or simply looking for a fun-filled day with family and friends, Wheels & Reels has something for everyone”.

This follows the recent success of Wellington Orbit’s “Chitty Comes to Wellington” event where the iconic ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ car was on display alongside dance and musical performances, and characters from the film to co-inside with screenings of the film last month.

Wheels & Reels is one of many events taking place in Wellington throughout the Summer thanks to support from Wellington Town Council as part of their ‘Six Summer Saturdays in the Square’.