Shrewsbury Flower Show shaping up to be ‘one of the best ever’

This year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show has all the ingredients to be one of the best in the event’s long and proud history, organisers say.

Main arena entertainment includes Farm Yard Circus

The show will take place in The Quarry on Friday August 11th and Saturday August 12th, with a packed family-friendly entertainment programme lined up for both days.

Maelor Owen, for the organising team, said: “There’s a real buzz around the town as we count down to the weekend.

“So many people have taken advantage of our special early bird ticketing offers this year – it’s going to be a fantastic two days.”

Highlights include:

– Live music from chart-topping bands Liberty X and Go West, plus award-winning ABBA and Beatles tribute acts Watch That Scene, and Beatlemania.

– Celebrity guest presenters including TV gardening expert David Domoney, TV chef and author Clodagh McKenna, food and drink writer and broadcaster Andy Clarke, and Adam Kirtland, host of the popular ‘Tales from the Potting Bench’ podcast.

– Main arena entertainment including Farm Yard Circus, Europe’s number one mountain bike stunt group Team M.A.D, and the RAF Falcons parachute display team.

– Massed military bands performing everything from Disney to the Dambusters – The Band of the Mercian Regiment, The Lancashire Artillery Band, and The Royal Signals (Northern) Band.

– Children’s funfair rides, circus skills sessions, a giant bubbles show, plus facepainting and storytelling.

– A spectacular firework display, set to the backdrop of a rousing musical soundtrack, which – weather permitting – will bring each day’s entertainment to a close.

The arena programme will also include appearances of sheepdog maestro Meirion Owen of TV’s ‘One Man And His Dog’, and music from a variety of Shropshire-based bands and artists. There will also be a comprehensive programme of showjumping competition running on both days.

Arena chairperson Leanne Kirkham-Garvey said: “We want to make sure that our entertainment appeals to the widest possible audience, and so we’ve searched far and wide to find some incredible acts that should create really impressive visual displays.”

The Farm Yard Circus are inspired by summer days on the farm, and instead of traditional circus costumes, they have wellies and pitchforks. Using heart-warming songs, wheelbarrow acrobatics, and a bucket load of stunts, they tell stories of working hard but playing harder.

The M.A.D Team – Mountain Bike Aerial Display Team – has wowed crowds across the world since 1996, and includes the UK’s top riders, including former World and British Champions, performing flips, spins, hops, balancing tricks and other stunts.

The showground will also include some fabulous shopping opportunities featuring many local traders, and a wide range of catering outlets.

Maelor Owen added: “Weather permitting, we will be ending both days with a spectacular firework display.

“Visitors who want to watch the fireworks this year will need to purchase a day ticket, as due to the event’s licensing conditions there will be no evening or late entry tickets available.

“By purchasing a day ticket, though, you get the chance to make the most of all the entertainment and displays on offer, and then end your visit by watching our firework extravaganza.

“And with your ticket allowing entry to the site from 10am right through to the evening entertainment including live music and fireworks, it really is excellent value for an action-packed visit.

“We also admit children aged 15 and under for free when they are accompanied by a paying adult – and people can come and go as much as they like during the day once they have a ticket.”