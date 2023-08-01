Shrewsbury Steam Rally to showcase over 1000 exhibits at 2023 Rally!

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society’s 2023 Rally takes place at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury on the August Bank Holiday.

The Grand Parade is a highlight of Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Organisers of the annual Shrewsbury Steam Rally say they are delighted to be showcasing over 1,000 exciting exhibits during the event which takes place on Sunday 27th August and Monday 28th August.

The highly-entertaining range of attractions will include the wonderful spectacle of working steam engines and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear, to delight visitors at the popular annual family event.

Throughout each day spectators can enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post-World War II cars; classic motorcycles; and perambulators.

The Main Arena is the centrepiece of the event, with the ‘Grand Parade of Steam’, set to nostalgic music and poetry – a memorable highlight of the two-day event.

This year there will be a SPECIAL Land Rover Celebration, commemorating the heritage of this iconic brand and its 75th anniversary.

Covering 45 acres of beautiful parkland

The Rally covers 45 acres of beautiful parkland and hosts a variety of preserved commercial vehicles, that includes lorries, buses, fire engines and a large display of military vehicles.

The Olde Time Fair offers lots of fun, with steam-powered rides for all

The Olde Time Fair offers lots of fun, with steam-powered rides for all – accompanied by vintage fairground music. Finally there are some excellent miniature steam engines, a highly popular Craft Marquee and 6 acres of Trade Stands.

The Golden Age of Victorian Farming proves ever-popular, and pride of place is the Working Field which welcomes both pre-1940 and post-1940 tractors; and a team of beautiful shire horses, harvesting with reaper binders, chaff cutting and threshing box. They steal the show and people love it!

Shire Horses in the working field at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Over 240 tractors of various marques (some static) will be on view on the showground. Visitors can take a step back in time, explore original farming skills – and literally live and breathe the past.

Land Rover’s 75th anniversary celebrated

2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the introduction of the Land Rover, the first Series One models rolled off the production line in 1948.

The 75th Anniversary of the Land Rover will be celebrated at this year’s event

The Land Rover soon became the vehicle of choice for use in the British countryside and the furthest most remote reaches of the World. The Land Rover dominated the market until the late 1970’s/ early 1980’s. It was used by the military all over the world but predominantly in Commonwealth Countries.

The original design was so good it remained in production until 1983, albeit constantly evolving from Series One to Two and onto Series 3. The more boxy 90 and 110 were introduced in 1983. The Land Rover Defender as it eventually became known ceased production on 29th January 2016.

To Celebrate Land Rover, the COSSES are having a special display at this year’s rally over August Bank Holiday weekend.

There will early models from 1948 up to more models registered on or before 31st December 1989. Entries so far include short and long wheelbase models, civilian and military versions. There will be some special versions including models adapted for special uses in agriculture, ambulances and fire engines. The earliest models attending are 2 Series One vehicles registered in 1949 during the first year of production.

As well as the traditional Land Rover the original Classic Range Rover will be well represented. This model, Land Rovers second production vehicle went into production in 1970. Various versions will be on display including an ambulance now converted to a camper.There will be beautiful restored vehicles as well as some every day working vehicles in worn but well maintained condition.

There will be a World War II JEEP on display, the inspiration for the Land Rover as well as one of the competitor vehicles, the Austin Gipsy, which never achieved the commercial success of the Land Rover. The Land Rover display is being sponsored by Britpart the Land Rover Parts specialist who have their headquarters in Craven Arms. They will be providing a rolling chassis and working on it over the course of the weekend.

Family-friendly event

The family-friendly event provides some enjoyable entertainment with a full Arena Programme on both days, including the highly-popular and majestic cavalcade of showman’s engines, traction engines, steam rollers and steam cars.

Buy tickets

Beat the ticket office queues on the day with your pre-purchased ‘Steam Ahead’ tickets.

Because you’ll have already paid your admission fee in advance, you will also receive fast-track entry into the showground. PLUS – for the early birds, gates open at 9am for ‘Steam Ahead’ ticket holders.

2023 Admission Prices

Adult – £17.00

Senior Citizen (65+) – £16.00

Carer (Only available at the gate with a Carers ID) – £10.00

Child (5 – 16yrs inc.) £1.00

Under 5 – FREE

