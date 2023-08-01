Final stop for Bridgnorth Art Trail

After five years the final whistle is set to blow on Bridgnorth Art Trail as the locomotive statues are returned to their sponsors.

The 13 statues are set into a history walk taking in all the beauty spots of the town, and painted by local artists on behalf of sponsors who paid for the installation.

The project was overseen by Bridgnorth Town Council who brought the partners together, along with many volunteers who have given up their time to clean, paint and repair the statues during that period.

Chair of the trail, Cllr Julia Buckley explained: “It’s been a wonderful success in terms of attracting thousands of additional visitors to our town over the last five years, as well as showcasing our talented local artists, and some great local companies who supported this community project.

“Now it is time for the trail to be removed and statues returned to their sponsors. Three statues will remain as a reminder of the project: one in Low Town (Quayside); one in High Town (Castle Gardens) and one on the other side of the River (Hazledine Foundry) and these will be maintained by their sponsors.

“I know residents have grown fond of our statues over the last few years, so now is your chance to walk the trail one last time and vote for your favourite statue. You can find voting slips in the library & Visitor centre, or you can email info@bridgnorth-art-trail.org.uk until 5th September 2023. The winner will be crowned “The People’s Choice” and receive a cash prize of £100 at a ceremony on 23rd September. So get voting for your favourite before we say farewell.”

The Bridgnorth Art Trail is a free walking trail around Bridgnorth, approximately 2 miles in total to find the 13 statues. Free trail maps can be collected from the library or from many shops and venues in the town.

Each statue has a plaque with a letter, when you have collected all 13 letters it spells out a word. If you can unscramble the word you can enter the free draw to win tickets for the Severn Valley Railway.

An electronic version of the trail map is also available at bridgnorth-art-trail.org.uk or by using the QR code on each statue plinth and scanning on a mobile phone.