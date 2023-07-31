15.6 C
Fun and Excitement at Malinslee Big Picnic

The Malinslee Big Picnic is back, and it promises to be a sensational day of joy, laughter, and excitement for everyone in the community this Wednesday 2nd August.

Malinslee Big Picnic
Malinslee Big Picnic

Hosted by Great Dawley Town Council, this year’s event is set to take place at the Malinslee Playing Field and St Leonard’s Church between 10am – 2pm.

Live Music Extravaganza
Prepare to be mesmerized by the extraordinary talents of our local performers as they grace the stage with captivating melodies! Join in with friends and family, dance to the beats, and sing along to your favorite tunes. The atmosphere will be alive with the spirit of music and celebration.

Malinslee Big Picnic
Calling all thrill-seekers! Brace yourselves for an adrenaline-pumping experience with an array of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you on the edge of your seat! From family-friendly rides to heart-pounding adventures, there’s something for everyone at the Malinslee Big Picnic.

Face Painting Fun
Unleash your inner artist and transform into your beloved characters and creatures with our enchanting face painting sessions. Let your imagination run wild and create unforgettable memories!

Conquer New Heights
Challenge yourself and conquer new heights on our thrilling climbing wall! Test your skills and enjoy the exhilarating sensation of reaching the top. It’s an adventure you won’t want to miss!

BMX Workshops
Calling all BMX enthusiasts! Join our interactive workshops where you can learn new tricks and perfect your skills with expert guidance. Get ready to show off your moves!

Fun Science Workshop
Discover the wonders of science with our Fun Science workshop. Engage in hands-on experiments and experience the magic of science in an entertaining and educational way!

Cllr Shaun Davies, Chair of Great Dawley Town Council and Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said:

“We are really looking forward to welcoming you to this year’s Malinslee Big Picnic, taking place on Malinslee Playing Field and St Leonard’s Church on Wednesday 2nd August.”

“We always try and make this event bigger and better, and this year, myself and Cllr Elise Davies have donated some funding through our Councillor Pride Funding to ensure that you’ve got even more to do.”

Cllr Elise Davies, Borough Councillor for Malinslee & Dawley Bank said:

“I am really looking forward to the Malinlsee Big Picnic this year. This will be my first one as Borough Councillor for Malinlsee & Dawley Bank, please come along and enjoy all that there is to offer, and feel free to say hello to me and have a chat.”

