Summer party to celebrate 50th anniversary of Blists Hill Victorian Town

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is turning back the clock to 1973 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Blists Hill Victorian Town with a 70s Summer Party.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals and Danielle Gleave, Event Programme Manager at Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust
Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals and Danielle Gleave, Event Programme Manager at Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust

Local award-winning events business, Shropshire Festivals, has been asked to transform part of the site into a family festival for one night only.

Music will be provided by ABBA Sensation, known for their authentic ABBA experience, Hot 2 Trot will be playing the sounds of the 70s, and there will be a silent disco. Amongst the food and drink stalls, there will be street food and a Babycham bar.

Families are encouraged to bring the kids to enjoy vintage games, craft activities, a carousel, circus acts, and glitter face painting. Shropshire Festivals has also been asked to create a Victorian Seaside Experience which will be there all summer.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said she is excited to be working with a neighbouring business. “Working with local businesses to create unforgettable parties, festivals, and conferences has become a big part of the work we do now. We’re building a reputation for transforming spaces into events which can celebrate milestones, unite communities, and inject some fun into corporate events.

“It’s great to be working alongside the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust to facilitate their event. Their 70s Summer Party is going to be a fun evening out for the whole family. Get your 70s glad rags on for a seriously groovy night out, spread peace and love, and get down and boogie!”

Danielle Gleave, Event Programme Manager at Ironbridge said, “We’re thrilled to have Shropshire Festivals on board to deliver a party fit for Blists Hill’s fiftieth. It will be a fantastic evening, with music, fun and lots of entertainment for all. Tickets are on sale now!”

The 70s Summer Party is taking place on August 26th from 6pm until 10:30pm at Blists Hill Victorian Town.

Tickets are available now.

