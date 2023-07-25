Shropshire Petal Fields to open this August

Shropshire’s new flower field experience opens in Newport daily from Friday 4th until Sunday 13th of August.

Flowers in full bloom at Shropshire Petals during a previous summer

Petal confetti business, Shropshire Petals, are giving visitors exclusive access to a field usually reserved for petal confetti production, and Shropshire Festivals are turning it into a visitor attraction, complete with a woodland walk.

The flower field is open for a limited time while the flowers are in bloom, with delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers, and wildflowers providing a unique photo backdrop.

“We’re really excited to welcome visitors to our new Shropshire flower field,” said Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals. “As well as being immersed in the gorgeous blooms, families can follow the wildflower pathway, spot the gnomes, and enjoy a wild woodland walk. We’ll also have an onsite café selling refreshments, freshly cut flowers for sale, and lots of photo opportunities.

“There will be parking, seating, and toilets on site, and you are welcome to bring a picnic and make the most of the view.”

Local suppliers are being utilised. Wenlock Water is providing Bob, their water refilling station, and the Shropshire Ice Cream Company will be serving scoops from their vintage caravan.

The organisers have confirmed that Sunday 13th August will be a dog-friendly day, as dogs are not permitted on the rest of the dates.

Ashley Evers-Swindell, marketing manager at Shropshire Petals said: “The field has been planted and weeded by a robot, so since cultivation no one has stepped foot on it. The result is a perfect field of flowers, with different layers of colour providing a breathtaking landscape. Come and see it for yourself! We’ll also have our trusty robot displaying its skills on site.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance.