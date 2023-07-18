Countdown on for Bishop’s Castle Party in the Park 2023

Bishop’s Castle is counting down to Party in the Park 2023 which takes place this Saturday 22 July 2023.

Fight the Bear at Bishop’s Castle’s Party in the Park 2022. Photo: Mike Olivant

It’s a homegrown focus this year: Bishop’s Castle youth open mic bands open at midday with 12/13 year-old band North, teen singer Lilith Pearson and teenage duo Modified Youth.

Amy Pugh and Meg Chandler, both Shropshire singer-songwriters, recording and playing nationally and internationally, are welcomed back to a hometown crowd.

- Advertisement -

Without Warning, Nuclear Weasels, Fight the Bear and the Wayne Martin Band are all Bishop’s Castle bands made good, playing up and down the country and with many festivals under their belts. Each one of them creates an amazing atmosphere on stage – and it’s bound to be bouncing at Party in the Park.

Red by Night are from nearby Midlands but continue the youth element of Party in the Park – aged 14 and 15, members have performed and toured with the Andrew Lloyd Webber School of Rock. They look and sound like they’ve been doing it for decades. Break the Record are an electrifying, high energy professional covers band, playing hit after hit from across the decades.

Headlining are the formidable BC All Skas – skanking with their original groovy ska, dub reggae and Latino vibes. And, yes, BC is Bishop’s Castle.

Crafts, jewellery, children’s activities (including an appearance by Bishop’s Castle Fire Engine), food, drink and bar marquees and stalls make up the rest of the festival day.

“Spots on the park usually fill up quickly,” said Louise Wilson, one of the volunteer organising committee, Centre Stage, “so we advise people to get their tickets in advance and turn up early to settle down for the day. You’ll then get to see the amazing young opening bands too”.

Adults (13+) are £12; 8–12-year-olds £6; with 7 and under free. A family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) £30. Tickets can be bought in advance from the Happy Bap or Six Bells in Bishop’s Castle or The Stables in Craven Arms, or on the gate for the same price.

Party in the Park takes place on Saturday 22 July 2023 at Bishop’s Castle Playing Fields, SY9 5AU. Public entrances at Union Street and Corporation Street. Those coming from out of town can park at Harley Jenkins Street, Auction Yard or Bishops Castle Community College car-parks.

The music kicks off at midday. Get there early to secure your spot!

Follow facebook.com/centrestagefb or email centre.stage.pitp@gmail.com for further information or to volunteer.