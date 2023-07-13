Summer holiday adventures with the National Trust in Shropshire

Make the most of the longer days, warmer weather, and quality time together as a family, with the National Trust’s Summer of Play in Shropshire.

Giant straw bales have returned to create Fort Attingham. Photo: National Trust

There’s a varied programme of events, activities, games and crafts all on offer. Get active and have a go at a range of sporting fun and garden games, with archery, croquet, athletics, yoga and ball sports.

Explore and play in nature with wild art, bug-hunting, and den building. There’s also the chance to get theatrical, enjoy dress-up sessions and crafts workshops.

With a range of activities and events at each National Trust place, there’s something to keep the whole family busy this summer.

Attingham Park

Attingham has everything you need for a summer adventure, wide open parkland roamed by fallow deer, streams flowing alongside cool woodland paths, a Walled Garden overflowing with growing produce and flowers, and a Regency Mansion full of history and stories to investigate.

Top it off with a picnic under the dappled light of the apple trees in the orchard, or in front of the Mansion, and it makes for a perfect summer day. If this isn’t enough for a great day out, this year the seven-acre Field of Play is being taken over with a festival feel with the ‘Summer of Gold’.

With an ever-changing calendar of activities throughout the summer, there is always lots to do including building a den or a trying out a natural balance beam course. There’s also the chance to get active with games designed in partnership with ‘Shrewsbury Town in the Community’; taking to the mini-stage and acting out your favourite line, or participating in family friendly drop-in yoga sessions under the big top. For some relaxation, take time-out relaxing in a hammock in the ‘Whispering Woods’ and be surrounded by the sound of the birds and the rustle of the trees.

After last year’s success, the giant straw bales have returned to create ‘Fort Attingham’, perfect for games of tag, hide and seek, ‘King of the Castle’ or just clambering about on.

Normal admission charges apply, free for National Trust members.

Benthall Hall

Discover plenty of places to play this summer at Benthall Hall. A choice of play and sports equipment will be available to borrow for self-guided fun in the garden.

Families are invited to unleash their competitive sides – who’s the best hula hooper? Who can do the most keepy-uppies?

All activities are free of charge. Normal admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.

Dudmaston

There’s so many places to play at Dudmaston this summer. Balance bikes, sports and play equipment will be available to borrow throughout the holidays.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, borrow a free bug hunting kit and look out for creepy crawlies in the garden.

Dudmaston Hall is open Sunday to Thursday from 10.30am. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.

Comer Woods

Get pulses racing and join in with active play sessions in Comer Woods on Fridays and Saturdays, 11am-3pm.

From football to rounders, there’s lots of team sports to play together and everyone is welcome to drop in. For self-guided fun, sports and play equipment will be available to borrow, daily throughout the holidays.

Play for longer and stay out later on National Play Day, 2 August, 4-7pm. Explore the meadow maze or challenge friends and family to a game of quick cricket. The café in Comer Woods will be open for refreshments.

All activities are free of charge and suitable for the whole family. Parking in Comer Woods is free for National Trust members or £5 all day.